COVID-19 | Two Italy Under-21 players test positive

ROME, OCT 7 - Two Italy Under-21 soccer players have tested positive for COVID.19. The players were ...

ROME, OCT 7 - Two Italy Under-21 soccer players have tested positive for COVID.19. The players were positive in swabs taken on Tuesday at the squad's training camp at Tirrenia, in Tuscany, ahead of
COVID-19: Two Italy Under-21 players test positive
ROME, OCT 7 - Two Italy Under-21 soccer players have tested positive for COVID.19. The players were positive in swabs taken on Tuesday at the squad's training camp at Tirrenia, in Tuscany, ahead of Fr ...
COVID-19: Facemasks may become obligatory - Speranza
ROME, OCT 6 - Health Minster Roberto Speranza said the government could make it obligatory to wear facemasks in outside, in areas where it is possible to come close to other people, rather than only i ...
