PS5: silenziosa e meno grossa vista dal vivoE-commerce in Italia : ecco dove stare tranquilli, i migliori del 2020Covid-19 e influenza? La prevenzione è decisiva per stare tranquilliDl agosto 2020 : Proroga scadenze fisco Partite Iva9 Monkeys of Shaolin nuovo gameplaySono stato con lui undici anni! La confessione sull'amore di Gabriel ...Morti sul Lavoro e Covid-19 : incremento del 39% rispetto al 2019, ...Kaspersky: Indagine sui rischi alla sicurezza del gaming onlineDalla parte degli Animali : la storia di Peppino orfano da covid e i ...DIRT 5: RALLY RAID IN CINA

Argand Partners Acquires Cherry

- Transaction captures long-term growth momentum of gaming and e-Health markets as COVID-19 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Argand Partners Acquires Cherry (Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) - Transaction captures long-term growth momentum of gaming and e-Health markets as COVID-19 accelerates gaming adoption and the digitalization of healthcare infrastructure - Cherry is a continuation of Argand's enthusiast investment theme NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Argand Partners, LP ("Argand"), the New York- and San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cherry GmbH ("Cherry"). Argand Acquires market-leading specialty manufacturing and business services companies with sustainable competitive advantages and strong growth potential. Cherry is the world's leading global designer and manufacturer of high precision keyboard switch ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Argand Partners
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Argand Partners Argand Partners Acquires Cherry