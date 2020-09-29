HONOR Watch GS Pro Goes on Sale from 28 September; Camo Blue and Camo Grey Editions Launching from October (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) Former Pro Rugby Player and Recovering Quadriplegic Ed Jackson Takes Leading Role in #DaretoExplore Campaign LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Global tech brand HONOR today announced that the HONOR Watch GS Pro will officially go on Sale starting from 28 September, on HONOR Watch GS Pro UK, HONOR Watch GS Pro France, HONOR Watch GS Pro Germany, HONOR Watch GS Pro Italy and HONOR Watch GS Pro Spain. Created to help urban adventurers boost their performance and explore the great outdoors, the HONOR Watch GS Pro is the ultimate companion for those eager and willing to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ad inizio mese, Honor ha presentato il suo nuovo smartwatch super resistente: HONOR Watch GS Pro. Pensato per resistere in ambienti estremi, questo dispositivo supporta oltre cento modalità sportive ( ...
Honor si è lanciata a capofitto nel mondo degli smartwatch, uno dei settori più in crescita tra i mercati tecnologici. Dopo la recensione del Magic Watch 2 passiamo oggi a raccontare il nuovo Watch GS ...
