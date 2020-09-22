Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...Raffaella Fico in lingerie fa impazzire la rete... Perfezione ...The Elder Scroll Online – Annunciato MarkartheSport: mercato europeo non più una nicchiaIntolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...

iPoint enters strategic partnership with Toyota Tsusho Systems

Sustainable market presence for iPoint's software in Japan REUTLINGEN, Germany, Sept. 22, 2020 ...

iPoint enters strategic partnership with Toyota Tsusho Systems (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) Sustainable market presence for iPoint's software in Japan REUTLINGEN, Germany, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 iPoint-Systems, a leading provider of software and services for environmental and social product compliance, and sustainability, today announced a new partnership with the well-established Japanese IT trading company Toyota Tsusho Systems (TTS). with this partnership, iPoint further expands its presence in the Japanese market. In addition to three long-standing, strong partners in Japan, NTT Data Global Services (formerly NTT DATA Enterprise Application Services), MSC Software Japan and JEMAI, iPoint can now also benefit from the TTS network in the Japanese ...
