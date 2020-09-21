Intolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...Come sta oggi Alex Zanardi : Il campione respira da solo, è un leoneInneggiava alla sua morte : chi è lo studente denunciato per il post ...Mirtilli: 8 benefici per la pelleLibano: Due bambini muoiono in mare nel tentativo di raggiungere CiproMissione Hera : In arrivo un asteroide pericoloso, insieme ESA e NASACoronavirus Gran Bretagna, nuovo lockdown per 12 milioni di persone?Commandos 2 e Praetorians Remaster disponibiliTV: tutte le curiosità su Maria De Filippi

Oracle Chosen As TikTok' s Secure Cloud Provider

Oracle to take a 12.5 percent stake in TikTok Global REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 19, 2020 ...

Oracle to take a 12.5 percent stake in TikTok Global REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 19, 2020

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) announced today that it was Chosen to become TikTok's Secure Cloud technology Provider.  This technical decision by TikTok was heavily influenced by Zoom's recent success in moving a large portion of its video conferencing capacity to the Oracle Public Cloud. "TikTok picked Oracle's new Generation 2 Cloud infrastructure because it's much faster, more reliable, and more Secure than the first generation technology currently offered by all the other major Cloud ...
