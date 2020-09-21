Oracle Chosen As TikTok's Secure Cloud Provider (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) Oracle to take a 12.5 percent stake in TikTok Global REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) announced today that it was Chosen to become TikTok's Secure Cloud technology Provider. This technical decision by TikTok was heavily influenced by Zoom's recent success in moving a large portion of its video conferencing capacity to the Oracle Public Cloud. "TikTok picked Oracle's new Generation 2 Cloud infrastructure because it's much faster, more reliable, and more Secure than the first generation technology currently offered by all the other major Cloud ... Leggi su iltempo
