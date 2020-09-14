Coronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inauditaOPPO lancia ColorOS 11, con Android 11Che meraviglia... Eva Henger più sexy che mai incanta i follower Passione hot... Raffaella Fico super sexy col fidanzatoElisabetta Gregoraci: Flavio ha sbagliato molto nella nostra storiaI killer di Willy Monteiro rischiano il carcere a vitaWanda Nara si fa fotografare il cu.. dal figlio, e scatta la polemicaPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito ma non è malato!Un bicchiere di troppo: Anziani fanno sesso in pubblico e si beccano ...

HiPhi X Launches First Programmable and Customizable Matrix Lighting System with PML and ISD Modules

SHANGHAI, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium, smart, all-electric ...

HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium, smart, all-electric vehicle brand, is excited to announce that the HiPhi X will be equipped with the world's First Programmable and Customizable Matrix Lighting System, comprising of dual-core Lighting Modules with Programmable Matrix Lighting (PML) and Intelligent Signal Display (ISD) panels. HiPhi X is designed for real-world applications with the capability to detect road environments and autonomously adjust accordingly. PML is equipped with a built-in Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that contains a chipset ...
HiPhi X launches with a unique handle-less touch-free electronically controlled NT Door System  Padova News
HiPhi X launches with a unique handle-less, touch-free, electronically controlled NT Door System
SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium, smart, all-electric vehicle brand, is excited to announce the application of its world-first NT Door system on the HiPhi X. The ...
