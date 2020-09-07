Erickson Inc. And Bell Textron Inc. Announce Signed Agreements To Initiate Transfer Of Type Certificates For Bell 214st And B/B1 Helicopters (Di lunedì 7 settembre 2020) PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Erickson Inc. and Bell Textron Inc. have Announced the Signed Agreements to Initiate the Transfer of Type Certificates for the model 214 ST and B/B1 Helicopters to Erickson Incorporated. The Transfer will be processed through the FAA and is expected to be completed near the end of the year. The Agreements replace the previous license and product support agreement Signed between the companies in 2015. As one of the largest operators of 214sts, Erickson is poised to take the next step in supporting the performance improvements and ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Erickson Inc A Pisa un elicottero dentro un Antonov AIR CARGO ITALY