Panda Security: app Android di quali fidarsi?Red Dead Online: alligatore a fasce leggendarioMatteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!Coronavirus, ecco quando i bambini devono indossare le mascherine Arriva Eufy Security Smart Drop, la cassetta portapacchi smartIl cous cous è un'alimento gluten-free?Elisabetta Gregoraci : al GF vip mi metterò a nudo senza filtriArriva a Bagnone il “Fime to care” per aiutare gli anziani. E il ...A Lampedusa 58 migranti col virus, Salvini: Pensano alla scuola, e ...Ecotech stia vendendo mascherine acquistate con i soldi della Regione?

Infosys Launches AI-driven Solution to Automate Helpdesk Operations

... NYSE: INFY,, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today ...

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys Launches AI-driven Solution to Automate Helpdesk Operations (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) ... NYSE: INFY,, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced ... It combines the intelligence of AI and Natural Language Processing, NLP,, with Blue Prism's ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Launches

Infosys to Transform LANXESS’ IT Infrastructure and Enable a Globally Harmonized Digital Workplace  Padova News
Infosys Launches AI-driven Solution to Automate Helpdesk Operations
'Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench' leverages Blue Prism's Digital Workforce to drive Intelligent AutomationBENGALURU, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in nex ...
The Open Group Launches the Open Footprint™ Forum
The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, today announced the formation of the Open Footprint™ Forum, a Forum of The Open Group. This Forum will be focused on developing open and vendo ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys Launches Infosys Launches driven Solution Automate