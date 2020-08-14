Con una lezione sul soccorso terminato a Bagnone in Lunigiana con ...Il cibo thailandese è salutare?Emergenza Covid-19 : boom di acquisti online, come funzionano le ...Antonella Elia sarà opinionista al Grande Fratello VIPCyberpunk 2077: tre nuovi videoMiky Falcicchio annuncia una grossa novità per Fatti per il SuccessoDurante l'emergenza Covid è raddoppiata la mortalità per l'infartoViviana Parisi è stata ammazzata : Adesso si teme per il piccolo ...I cinque deputati col bonus partita Iva da 600 euroTrovato il corpo di Viviana Parisi : Nessuna traccia del piccolo ...

M5S members give OK to local alliances | third terms

As of today a new era starts for the 5-Star Movement in participation in local elections. PD ... So if ...

ROME, 14 AGO - Members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Friday voted to approve two major rule changes in an online poll. The first makes it possible for the anti-establishment group to form alliances ...
Rome Mayor Raggi says she'll stand for re-election
ROME, 11 AGO - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has said she will run for re-election next year. "I'm going to keep going," Raggi said during a video-conference with councillors from her 5-Star Movement (M5S ...
