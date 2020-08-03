Macrogen Obtains Europe's CE-IVD Certificate for its COVID-19 Test Kit (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) - Export of Test kit to entire Europe and numerous countries that recognize CE-IVD gains impetus SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Korean biotech company Macrogen (CEO Sukang Lee), announced on the 3rd that it had obtained the CE marking for Europe's In-Vitro Diagnostic (CE-IVD) devices for its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Test kit 'Axen™ COVID-19 RT'. Europe's CE-IVD is an essential certification for the distribution of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, as it is considered as a 'passport' that allows entry into the European market, and the products with this certification are subject to distribution in the markets throughout Europe without any restriction. Macrogen plans to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

