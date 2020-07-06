Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...

Synapse Medicine Raises 8 Million Dollars to Prevent Drug-related Risks Everywhere in the World

BORDEAUX, France, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse Medicine has announced that it has raised 8 ...

Synapse Medicine has announced that it has raised 8 Million Dollars, spearheaded by the MACSF, a leading insurance provider for healthcare professionals, and with the support of XAnge, BNP Paribas, BPI, and Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder of Algolia. The purpose of this move is to continue the development of its leading-edge medication intelligence platform, which is already being used by thousands of healthcare professionals and patients daily. The company has now raised 11 Million Dollars over a 14-month period and tripled the size of its staff. Making knowledge about correct Drug use widely available to Prevent hospitalizations and deaths Taking medication comes with certain Risks: the recent controversy surrounding hydroxychloroquine has made this clear once again. More generally, Drugs are responsible for 130,000 hospitalizations and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

