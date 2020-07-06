Synapse Medicine Raises 8 Million Dollars to Prevent Drug-related Risks Everywhere in the World (Di lunedì 6 luglio 2020) BORDEAUX, France, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Synapse Medicine has announced that it has raised 8 Million Dollars, spearheaded by the MACSF, a leading insurance provider for healthcare professionals, and with the support of XAnge, BNP Paribas, BPI, and Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder of Algolia. The purpose of this move is to continue the development of its leading-edge medication intelligence platform, which is already being used by thousands of healthcare professionals and patients daily. The company has now raised 11 Million Dollars over a 14-month period and tripled the size of its staff. Making knowledge about correct Drug use widely available to Prevent hospitalizations and deaths Taking medication comes with certain Risks: the recent controversy surrounding hydroxychloroquine has made this clear once again. More generally, Drugs are responsible for 130,000 hospitalizations and

