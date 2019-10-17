Farming Simulator 19 Platinum sarà disponibile dal 22 ottobre per PS4 | Xbox One e PC Mac!

Fonte : gamerbrain

(Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2019) Questa nuova e ricchissima espansione ufficiale verrà rilasciata nelle versioniExpansion (per chi possiede già19) eEdition (edizione standalone che include anche tutti i contenuti di19)19Expansion/Edition introdurrà, per la prima volta nel mondo di, oltre 35 macchinari agricoli del celebre brand CLAAS che si andranno ad aggiungere ad altri celebri marchi del settore, presenti nel gioco, come John Deere, Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson e Valtra, per un totale di oltre 380 macchinari.19Expansion e19Edition saranno disponibili dal 22. La versioneEdition saràper PlayStation 4,One, e ...

myreviews_it : Farming Simulator 19 Platinum dal 22 ottobre per PS4, Xbox One e PC/Mac - - svakifn : impressions farming simulator GOGOGOGO - FarmsSanders : Farming simulator 19 restore Case Ih Magnum 7250 #PS4share -