Farming Simulator 19 Platinum sarà disponibile dal 22 ottobre per PS4 | Xbox One e PC Mac!

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum sarà disponibile dal 22 ottobre per PS4 | Xbox One e PC Mac!

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum sarà disponibile dal 22 ottobre per PS4, Xbox One e PC/Mac! (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2019) Questa nuova e ricchissima espansione ufficiale verrà rilasciata nelle versioni Platinum Expansion (per chi possiede già Farming Simulator 19) e Platinum Edition (edizione standalone che include anche tutti i contenuti di Farming Simulator 19)   Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Expansion/Platinum Edition introdurrà, per la prima volta nel mondo di Farming Simulator, oltre 35 macchinari agricoli del celebre brand CLAAS che si andranno ad aggiungere ad altri celebri marchi del settore, presenti nel gioco, come John Deere, Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson e Valtra, per un totale di oltre 380 macchinari.  Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Expansion e Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition saranno disponibili dal 22 ottobre. La versione Platinum Edition sarà disponibile per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, e ...
