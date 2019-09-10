Ultimo si esibisce all'aeroporto di Fiumicino, sorpresa tra i ...Lei della serie basta che respirino! Giovanni Conversano attacca ...Clamoroso colpo di scena a Caduta Libera! Gerry Scotti saluta il bel ...La strage silenziosa dei giovani : Un suicidio ogni 40 secondiHa violato le regole! Ciro Petrone e Federica Caputo fuori da ...A Temptation Island Vip Giovanni Conversano contro Serena Enardu Cristina Chiabotto sposa Marco Roscio e l’addio al nubilato è a Tel ...Pago in lacrime per Serena Enardu... Alessia Marcuzzi lo consola con ...Paola Turani contro i canoni della moda: Ero intrappolata, non ero ...Tra Alberto Urso e Anna Safroncik è amore? Il gossip impazzisce

#FascettaOnesta | l’hashtag contro le fascette “esagerate” è virale e pone una questione

#FascettaOnesta | l’hashtag contro le fascette “esagerate” è virale e pone una questione L'hashtag #FascettaOnesta imperversa su Twitter. Lanciato per gioco dall'editore Marco Cassini è diventato ...

zazoom
Commenta
#FascettaOnesta: l’hashtag contro le fascette “esagerate” è virale (e pone una questione seria) (Di martedì 10 settembre 2019) L'hashtag #FascettaOnesta imperversa su Twitter. Lanciato per gioco dall'editore Marco Cassini è diventato virale tra scrittori, editori, traduttori e lettori. Un modo divertente per prendere in giro la mania delle fascette editoriali sui libri che riflette un problema serio su alcuni usurati meccanismi di marketing editoriale.
Fonte : fanpage

twitter 400 Bad Request

Bad Request

Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : #FascettaOnesta l’hashtag
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : #FascettaOnesta l’hashtag #FascettaOnesta l’hashtag contro fascette “esagerate”
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!