#FascettaOnesta: l’hashtag contro le fascette “esagerate” è virale (e pone una questione seria) (Di martedì 10 settembre 2019) L'hashtag #FascettaOnesta imperversa su Twitter. Lanciato per gioco dall'editore Marco Cassini è diventato virale tra scrittori, editori, traduttori e lettori. Un modo divertente per prendere in giro la mania delle fascette editoriali sui libri che riflette un problema serio su alcuni usurati meccanismi di marketing editoriale.
Fonte : fanpage
