Liberoquotidiano.it - Veeda Group Rebrands as 'Veeda Lifesciences'

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

- AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/has unveiled a new logo and brand identity——marking a key milestone in its journey. The new brand name reflects the evolution from a generics-focused Contract Research Organization (CRO) to a drug development services enterprise for different modalities of drugs including generics and novel chemical and biological entities.will operate through four Strategic Business Units: Clinical Trials, Healthy Volunteer Services, Biopharma Services, and Preclinical & Non-Clinical Testing Services, makingan integrated research service provider.represents the brand that integratesClinical Research, Health Data Specialists, and Bioneeds India, showcasing research services across various stages of the drug development value chain from discovery and preclinical to late-phase development.