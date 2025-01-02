Veeda Group Rebrands as ' Veeda Lifesciences'
- AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Veeda Group has unveiled a new logo and brand identity—Veeda Lifesciences—marking a key milestone in its journey. The new brand name reflects the evolution from a generics-focused Contract Research Organization (CRO) to a drug development services enterprise for different modalities of drugs including generics and novel chemical and biological entities. Veeda Lifesciences will operate through four Strategic Business Units: Clinical Trials, Healthy Volunteer Services, Biopharma Services, and Preclinical & Non-Clinical Testing Services, making Veeda an integrated research service provider.Veeda Lifesciences represents the brand that integrates Veeda Clinical Research, Health Data Specialists, and Bioneeds India, showcasing research services across various stages of the drug development value chain from discovery and preclinical to late-phase development.
Veeda Group has unveiled a new logo and brand identity—Veeda Lifesciences—marking a key milestone in its journey. The new brand name reflects the evolution from a generics-focused Contract Research Organization (CRO) to a drug development services enterprise for different modalities of drugs including generics and novel chemical and biological entities. Veeda Lifesciences will operate through four Strategic Business Units: Clinical Trials, Healthy Volunteer Services, Biopharma Services, and Preclinical & Non-Clinical Testing Services, making Veeda an integrated research service provider.Veeda Lifesciences represents the brand that integrates Veeda Clinical Research, Health Data Specialists, and Bioneeds India, showcasing research services across various stages of the drug development value chain from discovery and preclinical to late-phase development.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Veeda Group Rebrands as 'Veeda Lifesciences'
- Veeda Group Rebrands as 'Veeda Lifesciences'
- Veeda Group Rebrands as 'Veeda Lifesciences' - AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeda Group has unveiled a new logo and brand identity—Veeda Lifesciences—marking a key milestone in its journey. The new brand name reflects the ... (adnkronos.com)
Fiorentina-Napoli, i provvedimenti di circolazione lanazione.it
È morta Ágnes Keleti era l’olimpionica più longeva al mondo: scampò all’Olocausto, vinse 10 ... fanpage.it
Morto Guido Gheri, pioniere delle radio libere imolaoggi.it
Pomezia: Tentato furto aggravato. Due arresti laspunta.it
"Strada Palermo-Sciacca estremamente pericolosa": Caputo e Franzella (Udc) chiedono l’intervento del Prefetto palermotoday.it
Derubato a Capodanno, l'app trova iPhone lo porta in questura genovatoday.it
Calcio: Supercoppa. Locatelli "Siamo qui per vincere un trofeo" ilgiornaleditalia.it
È morta Ágnes Keleti era l’olimpionica più longeva al mondo: scampò all’Olocausto, vinse 10 ... fanpage.it
Morto Guido Gheri, pioniere delle radio libere imolaoggi.it
Pomezia: Tentato furto aggravato. Due arresti laspunta.it
"Strada Palermo-Sciacca estremamente pericolosa": Caputo e Franzella (Udc) chiedono l’intervento del Prefetto palermotoday.it
Derubato a Capodanno, l'app trova iPhone lo porta in questura genovatoday.it
Calcio: Supercoppa. Locatelli "Siamo qui per vincere un trofeo" ilgiornaleditalia.it
Video Veeda Group