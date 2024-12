Liberoquotidiano.it - George Clinical Welcomes Tony Proctor as Chief Financial Officer

- SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading globalresearch organisation, is pleased to announce the appointment of, C.P.A., as(CFO). With over 25 years ofleadership experience,brings a wealth of expertise in driving operational excellence, strategic planning, and transformational growth."I am honored to joinand contribute to its mission of improving health outcomes through innovativeresearch," said. "I look forward to partnering with the talented team to enhanceoperations and support the company's global vision."has held CFO and executive leadership roles at Lexitas, Parexel, and Syneos Health. He was a key architect of organic revenue acceleration initiatives at these organisations, implementing best-in-classdisciplines, major organisational and systems upgrades, and transformative M&A processes.