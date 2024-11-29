Liberoquotidiano.it - 7th CIIE Successfully Wraps: Highlights by the Numbers

- SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/The 7th China International Import Expo () drew to a successful close on November 10th in Shanghai. While many intangible achievements and connections were made, this year's data shows how the Expo achieved unprecedented success in global participation and business opportunities. Tentative deals totaled USD 80.01 billion, marking a 2 percent increase from the previous year.Vibrant Participation from around the WorldAs a crucial platform for global collaboration, the 7thinvited 77 countries and international organizations from five continents for the Comprehensive Country Exhibition. Participants incorporated unique cultures, national identities, and modern technology into booth designs, with an impressive lineup of over 200 captivating events hosted at the booths.