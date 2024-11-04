Savour The World by Cenizaro Un assaggio di Indonesia presso The Residence Maldives

Cenizaro Hotels and Resorts invita i propri ospiti a vivere un’ esperienza gastronomica straordinaria con Savour The World by Cenizaro: Un assaggio di Indonesia. Questo evento esclusivo mette in risalto i ricchi e autentici sapori dell’ Indonesia, magistralmente creati dallo Chef Lambok Tambunan, Executive Chef di The Residence Bintan. Rinomato per la sua dedizione alla cucina tradizionale Indonesiana, lo Chef Lambok porterà i sapori amati della sua terra alle Maldive, utilizzando ingredienti locali per garantire un’ esperienza gastronomica indimenticabile per tutti gli ospiti. Con oltre 12 anni di esperienza nell’arte della cucina, Chef Lambok è cresciuto in un ambiente umile che ha alimentato la sua passione per la gastronomia. Nei caldi ambienti della cucina di casa, è nata una passione per l’arte culinaria grazie ai piatti fatti in casa, preparati con amore dalla sua amata mamma.
