Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Becky Lynch apparirà al Vulture Festival
Becky Lynch Set For Vulture Festival Amid WWE Hiatus - Becky Lynch is set to make a non-WWE appearance while taking a break from the wrestling scene. Lynch fulfilled her WWE commitments before her contract ended on June 1. After losing the Women’s World ... (ewrestlingnews.com)
Becky Lynch torna in un evento pubblico, ma wrestling e WWE non c'entrano - La campionessa irlandese continua a prendere impegni lontano dal ring, mentre il prosieguo della sua carriera continua ad essere avvolto dal mistero. (worldwrestling.it)
Becky Lynch prenderà parte a un evento dopo l’uscita dalla WWE - Becky Lynch non si fa vedere da mesi in WWE, ma a novembre è stata confermata la sua presenza in un evento importante ... (spaziowrestling.it)
Becky Lynch's blockbuster next appearance confirmed - Ever since Becky Lynch left WWE earlier this year, fans have been curious to see what lies ahead for her. Now, The Man's next appearance has been confirmed for the Vulture Festival, while her ... (sportskeeda.com)
The Simpsons, Elizabeth Olsen, and More Joining Vulture Festival - Will our November 16–17 pop-culture extravaganza in L.A. also include Katt Williams? Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie? Becky Lynch? Yes, yes, and yes. (msn.com)