WWE: Becky Lynch apparirà al Vulture Festival (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Becky Lynch si sta godendo la sua vita personale, mentre si prende una pausa dalla WWE. Tuttavia, è pronta a tornare sotto i riflettori per una rara apparizione pubblica il mese prossimo. Il Vulture Festival ha confermato che Lynch, che è stata annunciata con il suo vero nome, Rebecca Quin, parteciperà all’evento che si terrà il 17 novembre alle 19:00 a Hollywood, California. L’evento presenterà “Una conversazione sulla sua recente biografia Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. Ripercorreremo la sua carriera leggendaria, dai suoi primi faticosi giorni on the road, fino a diventare parte del primo main event al femminile di WrestleMania, e forse avremo un’anteprima di ciò che The Man ci riserverà in futuro.” Becky Lynch appearing at Vulture Fest in Hollywood, California this weekend to discuss her book, WWE career and future pic.twitter. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Becky Lynch apparirà al Vulture Festival Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)si sta godendo la sua vita personale, mentre si prende una pausa dalla WWE. Tuttavia, è pronta a tornare sotto i riflettori per una rara apparizione pubblica il mese prossimo. Ilha confermato che, che è stata annunciata con il suo vero nome, Rebecca Quin, parteciperà all’evento che si terrà il 17 novembre alle 19:00 a Hollywood, California. L’evento presenterà “Una conversazione sulla sua recente biografia: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. Ripercorreremo la sua carriera leggendaria, dai suoi primi faticosi giorni on the road, fino a diventare parte del primo main event al femminile di WrestleMania, e forse avremo un’anteprima di ciò che The Man ci riserverà in futuro.”appearing atFest in Hollywood, California this weekend to discuss her book, WWE career and future pic.twitter.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Becky Lynch Set For Vulture Festival Amid WWE Hiatus - Becky Lynch is set to make a non-WWE appearance while taking a break from the wrestling scene. Lynch fulfilled her WWE commitments before her contract ended on June 1. After losing the Women’s World ... (ewrestlingnews.com)

Becky Lynch torna in un evento pubblico, ma wrestling e WWE non c'entrano - La campionessa irlandese continua a prendere impegni lontano dal ring, mentre il prosieguo della sua carriera continua ad essere avvolto dal mistero. (worldwrestling.it)

Becky Lynch prenderà parte a un evento dopo l’uscita dalla WWE - Becky Lynch non si fa vedere da mesi in WWE, ma a novembre è stata confermata la sua presenza in un evento importante ... (spaziowrestling.it)

Becky Lynch's blockbuster next appearance confirmed - Ever since Becky Lynch left WWE earlier this year, fans have been curious to see what lies ahead for her. Now, The Man's next appearance has been confirmed for the Vulture Festival, while her ... (sportskeeda.com)

The Simpsons, Elizabeth Olsen, and More Joining Vulture Festival - Will our November 16–17 pop-culture extravaganza in L.A. also include Katt Williams? Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie? Becky Lynch? Yes, yes, and yes. (msn.com)