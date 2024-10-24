Romadailynews.it - Russia: momenti salienti del presidente Xi al BRICS Summit di Kazan
Turkey Steps up Strikes on PKK in Iraq, Syria After Ankara Attack - Turkey launched fresh air strikes on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in Syria and Iraq overnight, hitting 47 targets, in response to a gun attack that killed five people in Ankara, Defence ... (usnews.com)
Germany Is Courting India as Ties With China Sour: What to Watch - Germany is trying to cultivate India as a source of trade and geopolitical support as its deteriorating relations with China cast a pall over the country’s economic future. (livemint.com)
BRICS Unveils Symbolic Banknote, Pushes for Local Currency Trade Amid Dollar Debate - At the BRICS summit in Kazan, a symbolic banknote featuring the flags of member nations was unveiled, sparking discussions on creating alternatives to the US dollar and fostering a more independent ... (financialexpress.com)Video di Tendenza