Russia | momenti salienti del presidente Xi al BRICS Summit di Kazan

Pechino, 24 ott – (Xinhua) – Il presidente cinese Xi Jinping ieri ha partecipato alla 16ma edizione del BRICS Summit a Kazan, in Russia, chiedendo uno sviluppo di alta qualita' di una maggiore cooperazione BRICS. Ha inoltre avuto incontri bilaterali con i leader di India, Iran ed Egitto. Ecco alcuni momenti salienti. Agenzia Xinhua

