Murphy and Nye è tornato a far parlare di sè (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Proprio nei giorni in cui Emirates Team New Zealand ha fatto la storia vincendo l'America's Cup per la terza volta consecutiva - cosa mai più successa da quando nel 1983 l'Australia strappò la coppa al team americano che la deteneva da 132 anni - Murphy and Nye ha presentato le due capsule con cui ha sancito la sua definitiva ricomparsa sul mercato e nel panorama lifestyle. Già perché dopo un clamoroso successo negli anni Novanta, che è durato più o meno fino a quando il brand è stato sponsor ufficiale proprio dell'America's Cup nel 2006, Murphy and Nye ha conosciuto un momento di oblio collettivo. Ma andiamo con ordine: questa storia infatti nasce nel 1933 a Chicago e prosegue poi in Italia tra Lazio, Liguria e Veneto per poi conoscere una parentesi cinese e infine ritornare in Italia per una nuova era #BeyondTheOrdinary, come recita il nuovo claim.

