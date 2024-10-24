Murphy and Nye è tornato a far parlare di sè (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)
Proprio nei giorni in cui Emirates Team New Zealand ha fatto la storia vincendo l’America’s Cup per la terza volta consecutiva - cosa mai più successa da quando nel 1983 l’Australia strappò la coppa al team americano che la deteneva da 132 anni - Murphy
and Nye ha presentato le due capsule con cui ha sancito la sua definitiva ricomparsa sul mercato e nel panorama lifestyle. Già perché dopo un clamoroso successo negli anni Novanta, che è durato più o meno fino a quando il brand è stato sponsor ufficiale proprio dell’America’s Cup nel 2006, Murphy
and Nye ha conosciuto un momento di oblio collettivo. Ma andiamo con ordine: questa storia infatti nasce nel 1933 a Chicago e prosegue poi in Italia tra Lazio, Liguria e Veneto per poi conoscere una parentesi cinese e infine ritornare in Italia per una nuova era #BeyondTheOrdinary, come recita il nuovo claim.
Leggi tutta la notizia su Gqitalia.it
Gqitalia.it - Murphy and Nye è tornato a far parlare di sè
Altre notizie su Murphy and Nye è tornato a far parlare di sè
. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
St Helens extend contracts of a quartet of players for 2025 - Winger/full back Jon Bennison, hooker Jake Burns, centre/back row Ben Davies and half back Will Roberts have all agreed to one-year contract extensions. The four will remain part of Head Coach Paul ... (sthelensstar.co.uk)
After Dejounte Murray fractures hand, Pelicans tasked with overcoming injury adversity again - NEW ORLEANS — As Dejounte Murray felt his team putting the final touches on a 123-111 victory in his New Orleans Pelicans debut Wednesday night, the veteran point guard kept feeling a much sharper ... (nytimes.com)
Top-ranked Arkansas women's golf wins Stephens Cup with birdie on 18 - In the other matches, Oregon’s Karen Tsuru defeated Arkansas senior Kendall Todd 1-up in the opening position, Arkansas freshman Clarisa Temelo defeated Tong An 3-up through 16, and Oregon’s Darae ... (wholehogsports.com)