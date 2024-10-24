Grand Theft Hamlet: recensione del film realizzato nel celebre videogioco – #RoFF19 (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Grand Theft Hamlet: recensione del film realizzato nel celebre videogioco – #RoFF19 “L’ingegneria dei videogiochi mette in campo una vera e propria creazione di un mondo, oggi, molto più che un film. L’estetica di un gioco per me è una delle forme espressive più interessanti in circolazione”. Con queste parole il regista Harmony Korine presentava il suo film AGGRO DR1FT al Festival di Venezia nel 2023. Un esperimento, il suo, che contribuiva alla spinta verso un superamento del cinema così come lo conosciamo verso una maggiore ibridazione con l’arte, l’estetica e le regole dei videogiochi. Poco più di un anno dopo, ecco arrivare Grand Theft Hamlet, un documentario realizzato interamente all’interno di un videogioco e basato su uno spettacolo teatrale, anch’esso avvenuto nel medesimo ambiente virtuale. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)delnel“L’ingegneria dei videogiochi mette in campo una vera e propria creazione di un mondo, oggi, molto più che un. L’estetica di un gioco per me è una delle forme espressive più interessanti in circolazione”. Con queste parole il regista Harmony Korine presentava il suoAGGRO DR1FT al Festival di Venezia nel 2023. Un esperimento, il suo, che contribuiva alla spinta verso un superamento del cinema così come lo conosciamo verso una maggiore ibridazione con l’arte, l’estetica e le regole dei videogiochi. Poco più di un anno dopo, ecco arrivare, un documentariointeramente all’interno di une basato su uno spettacolo teatrale, anch’esso avvenuto nel medesimo ambiente virtuale.

