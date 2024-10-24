Agatha All Along rivela chi interpreta davvero Aubrey Plaza: ecco un primo sguardo spoileroso! (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Agatha All Along rivela chi interpreta davvero Aubrey Plaza: ecco un primo sguardo spoileroso! Nell’ultimo episodio di Agatha All Along, viene finalmente svelata la verità sul Rio Vidal di Aubrey Plaza. La “Strega Verde” è stata una presenza intrigante nella serie fin dall’inizio, soprattutto perché ha chiaramente una storia segreta con Agatha Harkness. Ora sappiamo che “Rio” è davvero la Morte del Marvel Cinematic Universe! Per saperne di più, approfondite tutto ciò che è accaduto nell’ultimo episodio ma non fraintendete: si tratta di una cosa molto importante. Questa interpretazione è molto accurata dal punto di vista fumettistico e un personaggio che probabilmente avrà un ruolo importante nel finale in due parti di mercoledì prossimo. Supponendo di incontrare finalmente Mefisto – o Ironheart, come è stato riferito in precedenza – il buon senso dice che la Morte sarà al suo fianco. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)Allchiun! Nell’ultimo episodio diAll, viene finalmente svelata la verità sul Rio Vidal di. La “Strega Verde” è stata una presenza intrigante nella serie fin dall’inizio, soprattutto perché ha chiaramente una storia segreta conHarkness. Ora sappiamo che “Rio” èla Morte del Marvel Cinematic Universe! Per saperne di più, approfondite tutto ciò che è accaduto nell’ultimo episodio ma non fraintendete: si tratta di una cosa molto importante. Questazione è molto accurata dal punto di vista fumettistico e un personaggio che probabilmente avrà un ruolo importante nel finale in due parti di mercoledì prossimo. Supponendo di incontrare finalmente Mefisto – o Ironheart, come è stato riferito in precedenza – il buon senso dice che la Morte sarà al suo fianco.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Agatha All Along Episode 7’s Big Death Isn’t as Tragic as It Seems - Agatha All Along episode 7 "Death's Hand in Mine" adds a new, temporal twist on the "no body, no death" rule. (denofgeek.com)

Aubrey Plaza’s 91% Rotten Tomatoes Comedy Has Finally Set a Streaming Date - My Old Ass, the fantasy comedy starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella, finally has a streaming home. Here’s where you can watch it next month. (collider.com)

'Agatha All Along' Episode 7 Comes Face-to-Face with Death - Episode 7 of the Disney Plus series "Agatha All Along" takes a time-twisting journey that ends with a major revelation. (newsweek.com)

‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 7: Marvel Already Gave a Sneaky Nod to Aubrey Plaza’s MCU Character in Its $1.5 Billion Blockbuster - Aubrey Plaza’s role in Agatha All Along may have been hinted at in the post-credits scene of 2012’s The Avengers. (fandomwire.com)

Who Is AGATHA ALL ALONG’s Rio Vidal? The True Identity of Aubrey Plaza’s Character, Revealed - Who is Rio Vidal on Agatha All Along? The series' incredible seventh episode finally revealed the true identity of Aubrey Plaza's character. (yahoo.com)