Agatha All Along rivela chi interpreta davvero Aubrey Plaza: ecco un primo sguardo spoileroso! (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)
Agatha
All Along rivela
chi interpreta davvero Aubrey Plaza
: ecco
un primo sguardo spoileroso
!
Nell’ultimo episodio di Agatha
All Along
, viene finalmente svelata la verità sul Rio Vidal di Aubrey Plaza
. La “Strega Verde” è stata una presenza intrigante nella serie fin dall’inizio, soprattutto perché ha chiaramente una storia segreta con Agatha
Harkness.
Ora sappiamo che “Rio” è davvero
la Morte del Marvel Cinematic Universe! Per saperne di più, approfondite tutto ciò che è accaduto nell’ultimo episodio ma non fraintendete: si tratta di una cosa molto importante. Questa interpreta
zione è molto accurata dal punto di vista fumettistico e un personaggio che probabilmente avrà un ruolo importante nel finale in due parti di mercoledì prossimo.
Supponendo di incontrare finalmente Mefisto – o Ironheart, come è stato riferito in precedenza – il buon senso dice che la Morte sarà al suo fianco.Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it
