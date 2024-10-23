Kate, la fidanzata di Liam svela il contenuto del biglietto che lui le ha scritto (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) A pochi giorni dal commovente post dedicato al fidanzato, Kate Cassidy è tornata sui social per parlare di Liam Payne. La ragazza ha svelato che nei suoi ultimi giorni il cantante degli One Direction le ha scritto un biglietto in cui le aveva promesso che entro un anno l’avrebbe sposata. Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals he gave her a note before he died revealing his plans to marry her: “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, pic.twitter.com/YIwCoyYN5R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2024 Kate Cassidy, il nuovo post per Liam Payne. “Non so nemmeno da dove cominciare. Il mio cuore è distrutto in un modo che non riesco a esprimere a parole. Biccy.it - Kate, la fidanzata di Liam svela il contenuto del biglietto che lui le ha scritto Leggi tutta la notizia su Biccy.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) A pochi giorni dal commovente post dedicato al fidanzato,Cassidy è tornata sui social per parlare diPayne. La ragazza hato che nei suoi ultimi giorni il cantante degli One Direction le haunin cui le aveva promesso che entro un anno l’avrebbe sposata.Payne’s girlfriendCassidy reveals he gave her a note before he died revealing his plans to marry her: “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, pic.twitter.com/YIwCoyYN5R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2024Cassidy, il nuovo post perPayne. “Non so nemmeno da dove cominciare. Il mio cuore è distrutto in un modo che non riesco a esprimere a parole.

