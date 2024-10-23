Biccy.it - Kate, la fidanzata di Liam svela il contenuto del biglietto che lui le ha scritto
Kate Cassidy e l’amore per il fidanzato Liam Payne : “Sto lottando per capire come vivere senza te” - Tramite un post condiviso su Instagram, Kate Cassidy ha ricordato il suo fidanzato Liam Payne, ex membro degli One Direction scomparso di recente: "Il mio cuore è spezzato in modi che non riesco a esprimere".Continua a leggere . (Fanpage.it)
Liam Payne planned to marry me, says girlfriend Kate Cassidy - One Direction singer Liam Payne wrote a note to his girlfriend shortly before his death, predicting they would get married within a year, she has revealed. Kate Cassidy posted a new tribute to him on ... (aol.com)
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy pays tribute to late One Direction singer - Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of One Direction member Liam Payne, shared a tribute to the late singer on Wednesday, writing in an Instagram post that the two had plans to get engaged and married. “Liam ... (msn.com)
Liam Payne, parla la fidanzata: “Dovevamo sposarci il prossimo anno” - Ad una settimana dalla morte di Liam Payne, precipitato a soli 31 anni dal terzo piano di un hotel in Argentina, è arrivato il commovente saluto della fidanzata Kate Cassidy. In un post pubblicato sui ... (dilei.it)Video di Tendenza