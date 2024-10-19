SmackDown 18.10.2024 La Bloodline sempre più divisa (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Benvenuti all’analisi dello show blu andato in scena dalla Colonial Life Arena di Columbia, South Carolina. Una puntata che prometteva scintille con Roman Reigns atteso per rispondere alle provocazioni di Solo Sikoa. Lo show si apre con la Bloodline. Solo Sikoa dice che loro sono il presente e il futuro, e che Roman non può farci nulla. Minaccia che i pestaggio continueranno finché Roman non lo riconoscerà entro fine serata. Jey Uso interrompe attraverso il pubblico con “What’s up little brother, it’s been a minute”. Spiega che nessuno ha più problemi con Roman di lui, ma ha lasciato la famiglia ed è diventato Intercontinental Champion (seguito da cori “You deserve it” a cui Jey risponde cantando). Jey spiega che l’Ula Fala va guadagnato, non preso. Solo risponde di smetterla di chiamarlo “fratellino” perché lui è il Tribal Chief e chiede a Jey se è dentro o fuori. Zonawrestling.net - SmackDown 18.10.2024 La Bloodline sempre più divisa Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Benvenuti all’analisi dello show blu andato in scena dalla Colonial Life Arena di Columbia, South Carolina. Una puntata che prometteva scintille con Roman Reigns atteso per rispondere alle provocazioni di Solo Sikoa. Lo show si apre con la. Solo Sikoa dice che loro sono il presente e il futuro, e che Roman non può farci nulla. Minaccia che i pestaggio continueranno finché Roman non lo riconoscerà entro fine serata. Jey Uso interrompe attraverso il pubblico con “What’s up little brother, it’s been a minute”. Spiega che nessuno ha più problemi con Roman di lui, ma ha lasciato la famiglia ed è diventato Intercontinental Champion (seguito da cori “You deserve it” a cui Jey risponde cantando). Jey spiega che l’Ula Fala va guadagnato, non preso. Solo risponde di smetterla di chiamarlo “fratellino” perché lui è il Tribal Chief e chiede a Jey se è dentro o fuori.

