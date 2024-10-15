Gaeta.it - Innovazione educativa: la research-based education come chiave per il futuro delle professioni
Apple’s Research Reveals Flaws in the Reasoning of LLM-based AI Models - A recent study by Apple researchers raises important questions about the true reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs). (techopedia.com)
Thales Alenia Space signs a contract with OHB to develop two radar instruments for ESA’s 10th exciting new Earth Explorer Harmony mission - Leveraging its longstanding experience in radar-based Earth observation satellites, Thales Alenia Space will lead a wide European industrial consortium Together with data from Copernicus Sentinel-1 ... (thalesgroup.com)
Mobile Marketing Trends You Can’t Afford To Ignore - Mobile devices have become the key to maintaining relevance with consumers and maximizing a competitive edge with marketing campaigns. (forbes.com)
Metaphor: ReFantazio, 7 dritte per giocare al videogame del momento wired.it
Tajani, verso contributo di 3-4 miliardi dalle banche quotidiano.net
Il nuovo capitolo di Maison Valentino donnemagazine.it
Il ladro che si chiude nel bagno della Rinascente per mangiare la crema di tartufo rubata milanotoday.it