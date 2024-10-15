Innovazione educativa: la research-based education come chiave per il futuro delle professioni (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter La research-based education si presenta come un approccio all’avanguardia nella formazione, in grado di dotare gli studenti delle competenze necessarie per affrontare le sfide del mondo contemporaneo. Questo modello non solo si rivela strategico per le professioni nella pubblica amministrazione e nel settore privato, ma diventa anche cruciale per lo sviluppo di un pensiero critico e innovativo. Maria Chiara Carrozza, presidente del CNR, ha messo in luce l’importanza di questo metodo durante la Lectio magistralis in apertura dell’Anno accademico 2024-25 dell’Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma. L’evento ha visto anche il lancio del nuovo Simulation Center, un’installazione senza precedenti al Centro e Sud Italia, dedicata a simulazione, sperimentazione e formazione. Gaeta.it - Innovazione educativa: la research-based education come chiave per il futuro delle professioni Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Lasi presentaun approccio all’avanguardia nella formazione, in grado di dotare gli studenticompetenze necessarie per affrontare le sfide del mondo contemporaneo. Questo modello non solo si rivela strategico per lenella pubblica amministrazione e nel settore privato, ma diventa anche cruciale per lo sviluppo di un pensiero critico e innovativo. Maria Chiara Carrozza, presidente del CNR, ha messo in luce l’importanza di questo metodo durante la Lectio magistralis in apertura dell’Anno accademico 2024-25 dell’Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma. L’evento ha visto anche il lancio del nuovo Simulation Center, un’installazione senza precedenti al Centro e Sud Italia, dedicata a simulazione, sperimentazione e formazione.

