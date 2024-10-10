“Time’s Arrow”, la versione remix dell’album dei Ladytron (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Come per i precedenti sei lavori di studio, Ladytron pubblicheranno un album di remix anche per l’ultimo ‘Time’s Arrow’. In arrivo in digitale il 25 ottobre, ‘Time’s Arrow remixed’ contiene le rivisitazioni da parte di eclettici artisti, tra cui Vector Lovers, Blakkat, Pato Watson, Lee K, Lucas Frota ed altri ancora. Il risultato è una vibrante raccolta di rielaborazioni che espandono i confini sonori dell’album originale. Ad anticipare ‘Time’s Arrow remixed’, il brano ‘We Never Went Away’, pubblicato il 4 ottobre, con il rework a cura di DJ SLow (aka Vellu Maurola, co-fondatore di Pepe Deluxé e membro di ShowHill). “In quanto ammiratore di lunga data dei Ladytron, sono onorato di poter contribuire a questo progetto. Per il remix, mi sono immerso negli strati atmosferici ed elettronici, infondendovi il mio tocco unico. Lopinionista.it - “Time’s Arrow”, la versione remix dell’album dei Ladytron Leggi tutta la notizia su Lopinionista.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Come per i precedenti sei lavori di studio,pubblicheranno un album dianche per l’ultimo ‘’. In arrivo in digitale il 25 ottobre, ‘ed’ contiene le rivisitazioni da parte di eclettici artisti, tra cui Vector Lovers, Blakkat, Pato Watson, Lee K, Lucas Frota ed altri ancora. Il risultato è una vibrante raccolta di rielaborazioni che espandono i confini sonorioriginale. Ad anticipare ‘ed’, il brano ‘We Never Went Away’, pubblicato il 4 ottobre, con il rework a cura di DJ SLow (aka Vellu Maurola, co-fondatore di Pepe Deluxé e membro di ShowHill). “In quanto ammiratore di lunga data dei, sono onorato di poter contribuire a questo progetto. Per il, mi sono immerso negli strati atmosferici ed elettronici, infondendovi il mio tocco unico.

