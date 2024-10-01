LIVE – Bayer Leverkusen-Milan 0-0, Youth League 2024/25 (DIRETTA) (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) La DIRETTA LIVE di Bayer Leverkusen-Milan, match valido per la seconda giornata della fase campionato di Youth League 2024/2025. Buon pareggio all’esordio per i giovani rossoneri, che in casa hanno fermato sullo 0-0 il LIVErpool, una partita che avrebbero anche meritato di vincere data la grande mole di occasioni create soprattutto nella ripresa. Ora c’è la difficile trasferta di Leverkusen contro le Aspirine, che nel primo turno hanno superato 2-1 a domicilio il Feyenoord. La partita andrà in scena nella giornata di martedì 1 ottobre alle ore 14.00. Sportface.it seguirà l’evento attraverso un LIVE testuale e fornirà diversi approfondimenti sulla sfida. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE FARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F5 Bayer Leverkusen-Milan 0-0 2? – I padroni di casa rimangono alti in pressing 1? – Prima palla per il Bayer Leverkusen.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Live
