LIVE – Bayer Leverkusen-Milan 0-0 Youth League 2024 25 DIRETTA

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Ladi, match valido per la seconda giornata della fase campionato di/2025. Buon pareggio all’esordio per i giovani rossoneri, che in casa hanno fermato sullo 0-0 ilrpool, una partita che avrebbero anche meritato di vincere data la grande mole di occasioni create soprattutto nella ripresa. Ora c’è la difficile trasferta dicontro le Aspirine, che nel primo turno hanno superato 2-1 a domicilio il Feyenoord. La partita andrà in scena nella giornata di martedì 1 ottobre alle ore 14.00. Sportface.it seguirà l’evento attraverso untestuale e fornirà diversi approfondimenti sulla sfida. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH PER AGGIORNARE ILFARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F50-0 2? – I padroni di casa rimangono alti in pressing 1? – Prima palla per il