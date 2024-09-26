Call me, Gucci! Debbie Harry dei Blondie è il nuovo volto del brand (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Continua la storia d’amore tra Gucci e Londra. Dopo la sfilata alla Tate Gallery, lo stilista Sabato De Sarno presenta “We Will Always Have London“, la nuova campagna che celebra il fascino della capitale britannica. Due – anzi tre! – le protagoniste: la cantante Debbie Harry e la musicista Kelsey Lu, insieme alla borsa Gucci Blondie, prossima ossessione moda dell’anno. La nuova Gucci Blondie Nel dialogo portato tra heritage e contemporaneità portato avanti dal direttore creativo Sabato De Sarno, rivive un pezzo chiave della Maison: la borsa Gucci Blondie. Introdotta per la prima volta nei primi anni 70, è ancora famosa per l’emblema arrotondato della borsa, realizzato in pelle o smalto.Leggi tutta la notizia su amicaNotizie su altre fonti
