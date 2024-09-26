Call me Gucci! Debbie Harry dei Blondie è il nuovo volto del brand

Leggi tutta la notizia su amica

(Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Continua la storia d’amore trae Londra. Dopo la sfilata alla Tate Gallery, lo stilista Sabato De Sarno presenta “We Will Always Have London“, la nuova campagna che celebra il fascino della capitale britannica. Due – anzi tre! – le protagoniste: la cantantee la musicista Kelsey Lu, insieme alla borsa, prossima ossessione moda dell’anno. La nuovaNel dialogo portato tra heritage e contemporaneità portato avanti dal direttore creativo Sabato De Sarno, rivive un pezzo chiave della Maison: la borsa. Introdotta per la prima volta nei primi anni 70, è ancora famosa per l’emblema arrotondato della borsa, realizzato in pelle o smalto.