NEW JOHNSON CONTROLS REPORT SHOWS SMART BUILDINGS A COMPETITIVE EDGE FOR COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AND RETAIL LEADERS (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
As the COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE sector faces unprecedented challenges and against the backdrop of New York Climate Week 2024, the biggest annual climate event of its kind, the movement toward SMARTer BUILDINGS is top of mind. Building on a 2023 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of JOHNSON CONTROLS (NYSE:JCI), a recently released spotlight REPORT, "Cracking The SMART BUILDINGS Code: A Spotlight On RETAIL And COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE," reveals that investments in SMART BUILDINGS are essential for LEADERS aiming to enhance sustainability, security, and save money. "SMART BUILDINGS are not just a trend; there is growing recognition they are a necessity for modern COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE," said Vijay Sankaran, vice president and chief technology officer, JOHNSON CONTROLS.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
As the COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE sector faces unprecedented challenges and against the backdrop of New York Climate Week 2024, the biggest annual climate event of its kind, the movement toward SMARTer BUILDINGS is top of mind. Building on a 2023 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of JOHNSON CONTROLS (NYSE:JCI), a recently released spotlight REPORT, "Cracking The SMART BUILDINGS Code: A Spotlight On RETAIL And COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE," reveals that investments in SMART BUILDINGS are essential for LEADERS aiming to enhance sustainability, security, and save money. "SMART BUILDINGS are not just a trend; there is growing recognition they are a necessity for modern COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE," said Vijay Sankaran, vice president and chief technology officer, JOHNSON CONTROLS.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- ServiceTrade Releases a New Modular Dashboard Giving Commercial Fire and Mechanical Contractors a "Command Center" to Maximize Productivity and Profit - ServiceTrade, Inc., the software platform for commercial mechanical and fire contractors, announces the release of ServiceTrade Fall ‘24, the latest innovations to its industry-leading field service ... tmcnet
- BESA calls for ‘tough and rapid response’ to ISG chaos - The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) has urged the government to act quickly in response to the collapse of main contractor ISG. ukconstructionmedia.co.uk
- Industrial spec buildings powering Las Vegas’ commercial boom - commercial real estate has helped fuel a diversification of the valley’s economy outside of the traditional gaming and tourism sector. reviewjournal
Video NEW JOHNSONVideo NEW JOHNSON