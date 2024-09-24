Teacup: tanto mistero e paura nel primo trailer della nuova serie tv horror di James Wan (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) In arrivo la nuova terrificante serie tv prodotta da James Wan, Teacup, il nuovo trailer ci mostra finalmente le prime scene anticipandoci cosa potremmo aspettarci negli episodi in uscita il 10 Ottobre su Peacok, il servizio streaming targato NBC, dove usciranno due episodi a settimana fino al giorno di Halloween. Teacup racconta di una comunità che vive nella Georgia rurale concentrandosi sulla coppia di sposi Maggie e James Chenoweth, interpretati rispettivamente da Yvonne Strahovski e Scott Speedman, e loro figlio, che vivono in tranquillità fino a quando delle oscure presenze metteranno in pericolo la loro famiglia.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
- Blumhouse and Peacock to Open ‘Overnightmare’ Scary Experience at the Real ‘Shining’ Hotel in Colorado (EXCLUSIVE) - Peacock and Blumhouse have unveiled plans to take over the Stanley Hotel — known as the inspiration for the hotel in Stephen King’s “The Shining” — for the “Overnightmare,” a weekend-long immersive ... uk.news.yahoo
- Presidents Cup 2024: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Online Without Cable - The Presidents Cup returns to the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada this week. The golf tournament starts on Thursday, Sept. 26. The event features 24 of the best golfers in the world — ... sports.yahoo
- Teacup - Official Trailer | Peacock Original - teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. za.ign
Video Teacup tantoVideo Teacup tanto