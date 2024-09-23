Thunderbolts*: le più grandi rivelazioni del trailer sul film Marvel (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Thunderbolts*: le più grandi rivelazioni del trailer sul film Marvel Lo scorso luglio, al San Diego Comic-Con, i Marvel Studios hanno condiviso con i fan il primo trailer di Thunderbolts*. Non c’è voluto molto perché trapelasse online, ma la versione pubblicata oggi beh, ci sono alcune differenze fondamentali. Se tutti i segnali indicano che l’asterisco è un riferimento ai Nuovi (o Oscuri) Vendicatori, non c’è dubbio sull’importanza di questo film per il più ampio MCU. Kevin Feige ha confermato che questi personaggi appariranno in Avengers: Doomsday e Avengers: Secret Wars.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Thunderbolts*: gli antieroi della Marvel si riuniscono per combattere nel primo trailer italiano del film - Il gruppetto inizia a darsele di santa ragione, per poi scoprire di essere stati tutti incastrati per tentare di ucciderli. . Il film è diretto da Jake Schreier ed è interpretato da Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russel (John Walker), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Hanna John-Kamen (Ghost), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine) e Lewis Pullman (Robert “Bob” Reynolds). screenworld
- Thunderbolts*: nel trailer ufficiale, ecco a voi gli anti-Avengers! - Agent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus nel ruolo di Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbour nel ruolo di Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko nel ruolo di Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster, Lewis Pullman nel ruolo della Sentinella e Harrison Ford nel ruolo di Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Red Hulk e occasionalmente Presidente degli Stati Uniti. <!-- --> The post Thunderbolts*: nel trailer ufficiale, ecco a voi gli anti-Avengers! appeared first on CinemaSerieTV. cinemaserietv
- Thunderbolts*: il primo teaser trailer del cinecomic Marvel con Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan e David Harbour - Diretto da Jake Schreier, arriverà al cinema il 30 aprile 2025 Thunderbolts*, cinecomic Marvel con Florence Pugh, David Harbour e Sebastian Stan. Ecco un primo lungo teaser trailer in italiano. comingsoon
- THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Breakdown: 7 Biggest Reveals And Possible Spoilers In The Action-Packed Teaser - At this past July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios shared the first thunderbolts* trailer with fans. It took no time at all for that to leak online but the version released today...well, there ... comicbookmovie
- Thunderbolts* asterisk title explained as Florence Pugh stars in explosive first trailer - thunderbolts* trailer has landed starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan in the latest Marvel movie and here's the rumoured real title behind that asterisk. express.co.uk
