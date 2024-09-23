Thunderbolts* | le più grandi rivelazioni del trailer sul film Marvel

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024): le piùdelsulLo scorso luglio, al San Diego Comic-Con, iStudios hanno condiviso con i fan il primodi. Non c’è voluto molto perché trapelasse online, ma la versione pubblicata oggi beh, ci sono alcune differenze fondamentali. Se tutti i segnali indicano che l’asterisco è un riferimento ai Nuovi (o Oscuri) Vendicatori, non c’è dubbio sull’importanza di questoper il più ampio MCU. Kevin Feige ha confermato che questi personaggi appariranno in Avengers: Doomsday e Avengers: Secret Wars.