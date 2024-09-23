Sta per tornare in trend il French Roll l’acconciatura anni 90 e ce lo ha rivelato l’hairstyle di Victoria Monet

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Negli ultimi tempi, TikTok ha visto il ritorno di un’acconciatura classica degli’90: il, un elegante raccolto che, a distanza di quasi tre decenni, sta tornando alla ribalta tra le giovani donne. Resa celebre da icone come Whitney Houston e Angela Bassett nel film Waiting to Exhale, oggi questa pettinatura è protagonista di tutorial virali e sta attirando l’attenzione delle nuove generazioni. Il ritorno del’90 che sta conquistando TikTok Il, noto anche come banana bun, è un’acconciatura in cui i capelli vengono avvolti in un cono verticale lungo la parte posteriore della testa, spesso accompagnato da un piccolo chignon o da ricci a cascata nella parte superiore. Il risultato è un look sofisticato, che richiama l’eleganza deglipassati.