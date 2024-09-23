INEOS QUATTRO FINANCE 2 PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 3 3/8 % SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS AMENDED (AND INCLUDING AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED) ("MAR") LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
INEOS QUATTRO FINANCE 2 Plc (the 'OFFERor'), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, ANNOUNCES today an OFFER to purchase any and all of its outstanding U.S.$146,179,000 33/8% SENIOR SECURED NOTES due 2026 (the "Securities"), issued by the OFFERor and guaranteed by INEOS QUATTRO Holdings Limited ('IQHL'), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and certain of its subsidiaries, for CASH (the "OFFER").Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
INEOS QUATTRO FINANCE 2 Plc (the 'OFFERor'), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, ANNOUNCES today an OFFER to purchase any and all of its outstanding U.S.$146,179,000 33/8% SENIOR SECURED NOTES due 2026 (the "Securities"), issued by the OFFERor and guaranteed by INEOS QUATTRO Holdings Limited ('IQHL'), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and certain of its subsidiaries, for CASH (the "OFFER").Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- INEOS QUATTRO FINANCE 2 PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 3 3/8 % SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 - INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc (the 'Offeror'), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, announces today an offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding U.S.$146,179,000 33/8% ... finance.yahoo
- VR Resources Closes Acquisition of Empire Properties in Northern Ontario and Commences Copper-Gold Exploration - The first 90% interest is acquired with an initial payment of $45,000 and the issuance of 600,000 shares. The remaining 10% interest can be acquired by a second payment of $5,000 and issuance of ... juniorminingnetwork
- Toni Says: Medicare enrollment rules for Social Security Disability - Since Sally is reaching her 25th month on Social Security Disability (SSD) and qualifying for Medicare Parts A and B, let’s discuss the two Medicare enrollment times for those with SSD: ... mankatofreepress
Video INEOS QUATTROVideo INEOS QUATTRO