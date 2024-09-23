INEOS QUATTRO FINANCE 2 PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 3 3 8 % SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS AMENDED (AND INCLUDING AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED) ("MAR") LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/2 Plc (the 'or'), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales,today anto purchase any and all of its outstanding U.S.$146,179,000 33/8%due(the "Securities"), issued by theor and guaranteed byHoldings Limited ('IQHL'), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and certain of its subsidiaries, for(the "").