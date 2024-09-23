Frostpunk 2, l’edizione fisica per PC Limited Edition è ora disponibile (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) 11 bit studios ha accolto i giocatori nel mondo duro e ghiacciato di New London con il lancio dell’apprezzato Frostpunk 2. Dopo il lancio del gioco, 11 bit studios ha rivelato che grazie alla collaborazione con Skybound Games è pronta rilasciare oggi l’edizione fisica limitata per PC del gioco, contenente alcuni extra post-apocalittici. l’edizione speciale per PC di Frostpunk 2 include: Edizione “Deluxe”: include la chiave Steam per il gioco base, 3 DLC post-rilascio, un oggetto di gioco esclusivo, la novella “Warm Flesh” ed un artbook e la colonna sonora digitali. Shadowbox artistica: questa cornice multistrato con luci LED integrate fornisce un pezzo straordinario per adornare qualsiasi scrivania o parete, portando un tocco dell’universo di Frostpunk nel mondo reale.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
