Frostpunk 2 l’edizione fisica per PC Limited Edition è ora disponibile

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) 11 bit studios ha accolto i giocatori nel mondo duro e ghiacciato di New London con il lancio dell’apprezzato2. Dopo il lancio del gioco, 11 bit studios ha rivelato che grazie alla collaborazione con Skybound Games è pronta rilasciare oggilimitata per PC del gioco, contenente alcuni extra post-apocalittici.speciale per PC di2 include: Edizione “Deluxe”: include la chiave Steam per il gioco base, 3 DLC post-rilascio, un oggetto di gioco esclusivo, la novella “Warm Flesh” ed un artbook e la colonna sonora digitali. Shadowbox artistica: questa cornice multistrato con luci LED integrate fornisce un pezzo straordinario per adornare qualsiasi scrivania o parete, portando un tocco dell’universo dinel mondo reale.