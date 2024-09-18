Transaction Systems and Orion Innovation Announce Strategic Partnership (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) EDISON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Transaction Systems and Orion Innovation ("Orion"), two prominent leaders in the IT sector, are pleased to Announce a Strategic Partnership to deliver a comprehensive offering of professional services and multiple solutions including Temenos Core Banking Solutions to financial services organizations. This collaboration will see both companies cooperate across presales, sales, and delivery activities to provide top-class solutions, implementation, integration, as well as professional support and maintenance to clients, in the financial services industry. With this agreement, Transaction Systems and Orion will leverage their combined strengths, capabilities, and Strategic solution, to support the financial services market across Europe.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Transaction Systems and Orion Innovation Announce Strategic Partnership - "We are excited to embark on this partnership with orion Innovation. By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned to provide unparalleled services to our clients in the banking industry," said ... tmcnet
