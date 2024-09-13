Segway and TIER-Dott Deliver Unprecedented Shared Micromobility Solutions to Paris Summer 2024 (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
In a historic display of innovation and collaboration, Segway and TIER-Dott join force to offer 10,000 free e-bike rides during the recently concluded Paris events. This initiative was designed to promote sustainable urban mobility in one of the world's most visited cities during the peak Summer season and the Games. It also sought to boost ridership and raise awareness of the convenience and environmental benefits of Micromobility. TIER-Dott, a world leading operator in Shared Micromobility, deployed 15,000 e-bikes to support the Games from July 26 to September 8. These e-bikes played a key role in Paris's push to improve urban living and reduce its environmental footprint. Over this period, they accumulated 1 million rides, covering 3.3 million kilometers, with 500,000 riders—48,000 of whom were first-time users of TIER-Dott.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
In a historic display of innovation and collaboration, Segway and TIER-Dott join force to offer 10,000 free e-bike rides during the recently concluded Paris events. This initiative was designed to promote sustainable urban mobility in one of the world's most visited cities during the peak Summer season and the Games. It also sought to boost ridership and raise awareness of the convenience and environmental benefits of Micromobility. TIER-Dott, a world leading operator in Shared Micromobility, deployed 15,000 e-bikes to support the Games from July 26 to September 8. These e-bikes played a key role in Paris's push to improve urban living and reduce its environmental footprint. Over this period, they accumulated 1 million rides, covering 3.3 million kilometers, with 500,000 riders—48,000 of whom were first-time users of TIER-Dott.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Monopattini adiós per Lime, Dott e Tier, perché Madrid espelle le startup dello sharing - Preceduta da altre città europee, Madrid ha espulso i monopattini in sharing, assestando un nuovo colpo ai principali operatori del settore. startmag
- Paukenschlag: Madrid verbietet E-Scooter - Nach Paris zieht die nächste Hauptstadt den Stecker: In Madrid kann man nur noch bis Oktober E-Scooter leihen. Danach müssen die Anbieter Lime, Dott und Tier ihre Roller einsammeln. ... computerbild.de
Video Segway andVideo Segway and