Chelsea Man Utd Spurs interessati

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Breaking: Il terzino destro del Monaco Vanderson sta attirando un forte interesse da parte delin vista delle imminenti sessioni di calciomercato, mentre tra i suoi ammiratori figurano anche il Manchester United e il Tottenham. Colto in fuorigioco capisce. Il talentuoso 23enne ha fatto bella figura durante la sua esperienza in Ligue 1 e durante l’estate si è vociferato di un suo possibile cedimento, soprattutto perché il Monaco si trova spesso nella posizione di dover vendere alcuni dei suoi migliori giocatori. Il Monaco ha finito per vendere Youssouf Fofana al Milan, il che forse ha alleviato la necessità di raccogliere fondi altrove, ma sembra che il futuro di Vanderson sia ancora da tenere d’occhio nel prossimo futuro, hanno detto fonti con una conoscenza approfondita della situazione. Colto in fuorigioco.