Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs interessati (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Breaking: Il terzino destro del Monaco Vanderson sta attirando un forte interesse da parte del Chelsea in vista delle imminenti sessioni di calciomercato, mentre tra i suoi ammiratori figurano anche il Manchester United e il Tottenham. Colto in fuorigioco capisce. Il talentuoso 23enne ha fatto bella figura durante la sua esperienza in Ligue 1 e durante l’estate si è vociferato di un suo possibile cedimento, soprattutto perché il Monaco si trova spesso nella posizione di dover vendere alcuni dei suoi migliori giocatori. Il Monaco ha finito per vendere Youssouf Fofana al Milan, il che forse ha alleviato la necessità di raccogliere fondi altrove, ma sembra che il futuro di Vanderson sia ancora da tenere d’occhio nel prossimo futuro, hanno detto fonti con una conoscenza approfondita della situazione. Colto in fuorigioco.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Former Chelsea manager Pochettino named US Soccer men’s national team coach - The Argentinian takes charge after USA’s failed campaign at Copa America and will lead them at the FIFA World Cup 2026. aljazeera
- Mauricio Pochettino Hired to Succeed Gregg Berhalter as US Men’s National Team Coach - Former Tottenham and chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was hired Tuesday to succeed Gregg Berhalter as US men’s national team coach, 21 months before the Americans host the 2026 World Cup. A 52-year ... english.aawsat
- Why this a great time to support the one true United - At United we are blessed to have two outstanding Brazilians, a Dutch master, a Swiss maestro, an Italian midfield stallion and Ice-Cool Alex from Sweden. Not forgetting Isak’s defensive compatriot and ... themag.co.uk
