Il gol di Nkunku solleva i Blues in Europa Conference League (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) 2024-08-22 22:41:47 Giorni caldissimi in redazione! Il primo gol casalingo di Christopher Nkunku per il Chelsea ha dato sollievo ai Blues, portandoli in vantaggio contro il Servette dopo un primo tempo poco entusiasmante nella gara di andata dei play-off della UEFA Europa Conference League. L’attaccante francese Nkunku è stato atterrato dal portiere Jeremy Frick al terzo minuto del secondo tempo, per poi rialzarsi e calciare un rigore che ha dato il via al conto stagionale della sua squadra. Il debuttante del Chelsea Marc Guiu avrebbe potuto raddoppiare il vantaggio quattro minuti dopo, sbagliando un tiro davanti a una porta vuota quando Frick gli aveva regalato il possesso della palla.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
