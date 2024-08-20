Grand Sunergy Powers China's First Large-Scale Yantai Zhaoyuan 400MW Offshore HJT Solar Project (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) NANJING, China, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Grand Sunergy, a leading company specializing in the R&D, manufacture, and shipment of high-efficiency HJT photovoltaic cells and modules, recently saw the booster station of the CGN Yantai Zhaoyuan 400MW Offshore photovoltaic Project successfully energized for the First time. This key milestone marks the operational readiness of China's First Large-Scale, pile-fixed deep-water Offshore photovoltaic Project, showcasing the company's pivotal role in advancing Solar technology. The Project is in the Laizhou Bay area in the northern part of Yantai's subordinate county-level city, Zhaoyuan City. It covers a total planned area of approximately 6.44 square kilometers, consisting of 121 photovoltaic sub-arrays. The Project's AC-side rated capacity is 400MW, with a designed DC-side installation capacity of 539.3274MW.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
