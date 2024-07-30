Target lancia il programma Denim Take Back per la sostenibilità nella moda (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Target per migliorare il suo posizionamento nella sostenibilità della moda, introduce una nuova iniziativa dedicata al riciclo dei jeans. Denim Take Back Event, la nuova iniziativa di Target Dal 4 al 10 agosto, Target ospiterà il suo primo Denim Take Back Event in tutti i negozi della catena, permettendo ai consumatori di portare il loro Denim usato, di qualsiasi marca, per essere riciclato. In cambio, riceveranno un codice sconto del 20% su un nuovo acquisto di abbigliamento in Denim, valido durante lo stesso periodo. Per partecipare, i consumatori devono essere membri del programma Target Circle. Potranno portare fino a cinque articoli in Denim, in qualsiasi condizione, e depositarli nelle apposite scatole presenti nei negozi.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- Man Utd target ‘rejects’ Liverpool ‘offer’ for one reason as he moves ‘ever closer’ to PL - According to reports, France international Adrien Rabiot has 'rejected' an 'offer' from Premier League giants Liverpool amid Manchester United links. football365
- How Much Do You Really Need to Save for Retirement - If you were to take advice from someone who doesn’t know you or your situation, benchmark-based tips are often the wiser choice. Rather than aiming for a specific generalized number, consider aiming ... msn
- The reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'can't be trusted' after latest ITV interview - In the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial Prince Harry voiced his concern about protecting his family's privacy, something one royal commentator views as hypocritical. express.co.uk
Video Target lanciaVideo Target lancia