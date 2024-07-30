Farasis Energy's SPS: Powering the Second-Gen Aion V (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) GANZHOU, China, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Following its success with Geely Radar's Horizon all-electric 4WD pickup, Farasis Energy's flagship technology, the Super Pouch Solution (SPS), now powers the Second-Gen Aion V—a new tough-styled intelligent SUV. This evolution from electric 4WD pickups to high-end smart SUVs, marked by a technological leap from SPS lithium iron phosphate (LFP) to nickel manganese cobalt (NCM) solutions, underscores the multi-dimensional market presence, material diversity, and broad application scope of Farasis Energy's SPS. On July 23rd, GAC Aion, the electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary of GAC Group, officially launched its first global strategic model, the Second-Gen Aion V.
