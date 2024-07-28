Highlights USA-Serbia 110-84: basket maschile Olimpiadi Parigi 2024 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 28 luglio 2024) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti della partita tra Stati Uniti e Serbia, finita 110-84 all’esordio nel girone C del torneo maschile di basket alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024. Protagonisti assoluti Kevin Durant e LeBron James. Il primo chiude con 23 punti e una performance al tiro quasi surreale con un solo canestro sbagliato e un 5/5 dall’arco. Per James 20 punti, 7 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Jrue Holiday mette a referto 15 punti, tre in più di Devin Booker con il talento dei Suns quasi infallibile dall’arco (4/5). Alla Serbia invece non basta il solito Nikola Jokic che chiude con 20 punti e 8 assist. Ecco gli Highlights. Highlights USA-Serbia 110-84: basket maschile Olimpiadi Parigi 2024 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
