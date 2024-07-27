Michael C. Hall torna a Dexter in una nuova serie spin-off Dexter: Resurrection (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Michael C. Hall torna a Dexter in una nuova serie spin-off Dexter: Resurrection I presenti al San Diego Comic-Con, durante il panel di Dexter: Original Sin hanno avuto la sorpresa della loro vita quando Michael C. Hall e Clyde Phillips hanno annunciato che il primo tornerà a vestire i panni del vigilante serial killer non in uno, ma in due nuovi progetti. Per cominciare, Hall si unirà al già micidiale cast di Original Sin, dando voce ai pensieri interiori del giovane Dexter interpretato da Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone). Ma la sorpresa più grande della serata è stata l’annuncio che l’attore vincitore del Golden Globe tornerà a vestire i panni di Dexter Morgan in una nuova serie intitolata Dexter: Resurrection, in arrivo la prossima estate.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
