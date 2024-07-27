Michael C Hall torna a Dexter in una nuova serie spin-off Dexter | Resurrection

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di sabato 27 luglio 2024)C.in una-offI presenti al San Diego Comic-Con, durante il panel di: Original Sin hanno avuto la sorpresa della loro vita quandoC.e Clyde Phillips hanno annunciato che il primo tornerà a vestire i panni del vigilante serial killer non in uno, ma in due nuovi progetti. Per cominciare,si unirà al già micidiale cast di Original Sin, dando voce ai pensieri interiori del giovaneinterpretato da Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone). Ma la sorpresa più grande della serata è stata l’annuncio che l’attore vincitore del Golden Globe tornerà a vestire i panni diMorgan in unaintitolata, in arrivo la prossima estate.