Crystal Lagoons Expands in Europe with New Public Access Lagoons® Project in Seville
Crystal Lagoons continues to revolutionize cities worldwide by bringing the tropical beach lifestyle through its Public Access Lagoons® model, also known as PAL® model. The global expansion of the multinational innovation company, which totals 1,000 Projects in different stages of development and negotiation in 60 countries, is now evident in Europe with a new complex in Seville, a Mediterranean city and one of the most iconic and attractive in Spain, which will have a Caribbean atmosphere thanks to the new Project of the company. It is a complex that, around a Crystalline lagoon suitable for swimming and water sports, Accessible to all through ticketed entry, will integrate residential units, a hotel, stores, and restaurants, among other activities and commercial and entertainment infrastructure epitomizing the quintessential PAL® experience.
