Vistex partners with leading retailer WHSmith to optimise supplier income management

Thursday 25 July 2024
Vistex, a global leader in software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, announced today that WHSmith has partnered with Vistex to leverage its SaaS enterprise software to improve the retail giant's supplier income processes. WHSmith is continually seeking to optimise its operational efficiencies and ensure robust financial management. The implementation of Vistex's comprehensive supplier rebates solution will streamline the entire rebates process, from agreement management and accruals through to settlement, providing greater visibility and control over financial transactions. Key Benefits of the Vistex Solution: "We are excited to partner with Vistex to further enhance our supplier income management," said Phil Wells, Commercial Transformation Director at WHSmith.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
