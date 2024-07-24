Red Dot Awards 2024: numerosi riconoscimenti per Acer Vero e Predator Gaming (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) I dispositivi targati Acer Vero e Predator Gaming hanno ottenuto numerosissimi riconoscimenti ai Red Dot Awards 2024 I Red Dot Awards sono tra i più ambiti premi nel panorama del design internazionale. Acer e Predator hanno trionfato in questa prestigiosa competizione, ricevendo numerosi riconoscimenti per l’eccellenza e l’innovazione nel design. Tra i dispositivi premiati figurano laptop, PC, accessori per la connettività, prodotti ecosostenibili e la fotocamera SpatialLabs Eyes. Dettagli sui prodotti Acer Vero e Predator Gaming premiati ai Red Dot Awards 2024 Il marchio Predator ha ottenuto numerosi premi con i suoi laptop Gaming ad alte prestazioni, router Wi-Fi 7 e 5G avanzati, e il desktop Predator Orion X. La linea ecosostenibile Acer Vero ha impressionato i giudici, che hanno premiato il laptop Aspire Vero 16, a zero emissioni di carbonio.Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotekNotizie su altre fonti
