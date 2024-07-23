Humble Games, IGN Entertainment ha chiuso il publisher dedicato ai giochi indie (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Pare che in queste ore sia stato licenziato l’intero team di Humble Games, piccolo publisher di proprietà di IGN Entertainment. A rivelare questa triste novità è stata direttamente Emilee Kieffer, ex Senior QA Analyst. Leggendo il commento condiviso da Kieffer scopriamo che sono state licenziate ben 36 persone, mettendo sostanzialmente fine all’editore dedicato ai giochi indie: “Un altro anno, un altro licenziamento! Oggi è l’ultimo giorno mio e di tutto il mio team presso Humble Games. Questo team è stato davvero il migliore in cui abbia mai lavorato, avevamo davvero qualcosa di speciale. Vorrei poter salvare tutti e creare un mio studio con loro, non mi sono mai sentita così vista e rispettata in tutta la mia carriera videoludica.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Indie publisher Humble Games has reportedly been closed - humble games is the publishing division of San Francisco, California-based humble Bundle, which was acquired in 2017 by Ziff Davis through its IGN Entertainment subsidiary. It has published over 20 ... videogameschronicle
- Humble Games releases statement. Company is restructuring and not closing down - humble games has reached out to Xbox Era with a statement to clarify that the company is not shutting down, per our and multiple other earlier reports. humble games humble Bundle’s Press ... msn
- Humble Games Lays Off Over 30 Employees as it Restructures - Publisher humble games has laid off most of their staff today based on a series of reports from now former employees at the small publisher. Founded as a spinoff of charity bundle site humble Bundle, ... techraptor
