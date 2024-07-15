Record-Breaking Achievement | XCMG' s 4000-Tonne Crawler Crane Debuts in Offshore Wind Power Sector

Record-Breaking Achievement: XCMG's 4,000-Tonne Crawler Crane Debuts in Offshore Wind Power Sector (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) YINGKOU, China, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
In a shipyard in Yingkou, a coastal city in China's northeastern Liaoning Province, XCMG Crane, a subsidiary of XCMG Machinery unveiled its 4,000-Tonne Crawler Crane, the XGC88000, now configured with a luffing jib. This Crane has achieved a milestone by successfully lifting an 18MW Offshore Wind turbine, marking its first foray into this application. The Achievement sets global Records for both the diameter and the Power per unit of the turbine, signaling its readiness for commercial deployment. The 18 MW Offshore Wind turbine, weighing close to 800 Tonnes, features a hub center height of 145 meters and a blade tip height of nearly 270 meters. At optimal Wind speeds, it generates 44 kWh of electricity per revolution.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
