Once Human di NetEase Games è disponibile su PC attraverso Steam ed Epic Games Store

(Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024)ha annunciato che il gioco di sopravvivenza open world post-apocalittico gratuito,, è stato rilasciato in queste ore. In grado di imporsi come uno dei giochi più desiderati su, l’epopea lovecraftiana di Starry Studio è ufficialmentesu PC tramitee il sito ufficiale di. Questa notizia arriva subito dopo l’ultimoNext Fest, che ha vistodiventare la demo più giocata dell’evento. Con il rilascio ufficiale,rivelerà anche alcuni importanti aggiornamenti tra cui nuovi eventi crossover, narrazioni, regioni e deviazioni, oltre a regali di benvenuto e ricompense per i giocatori. Per scaricare il gioco basta accedere al seguente link.è un gioco in grado di immergere i giocatori in un’emozionante ambientazione post-apocalittica in cui sono chiamati ad unire le forze con altri giocatori per combattere per la sopravvivenza e svelare la verità dietro l’invasione cosmica in corso.