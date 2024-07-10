Once Human di NetEase Games è disponibile su PC attraverso Steam ed Epic Games Store (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) NetEase Games ha annunciato che il gioco di sopravvivenza open world post-apocalittico gratuito, Once Human, è stato rilasciato in queste ore. In grado di imporsi come uno dei giochi più desiderati su Steam, l’epopea lovecraftiana di Starry Studio è ufficialmente disponibile su PC tramite Steam, Epic Games Store e il sito ufficiale di Once Human. Questa notizia arriva subito dopo l’ultimo Steam Next Fest, che ha visto Once Human diventare la demo più giocata dell’evento. Con il rilascio ufficiale, Once Human rivelerà anche alcuni importanti aggiornamenti tra cui nuovi eventi crossover, narrazioni, regioni e deviazioni, oltre a regali di benvenuto e ricompense per i giocatori. Per scaricare il gioco basta accedere al seguente link. Once Human è un gioco in grado di immergere i giocatori in un’emozionante ambientazione post-apocalittica in cui sono chiamati ad unire le forze con altri giocatori per combattere per la sopravvivenza e svelare la verità dietro l’invasione cosmica in corso.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Former Oliver Ames basketball state champion announces verbal commitment to D-1 program - On Sunday, the former Oliver Ames standout announced her verbal commitment to play Division 1 college basketball at Syracuse University. Cooper, a four-star recruit according to ESPN, will enter her ... msn
- Once Human Launch Reviews Blasting The Game's Data Collection Policy, Devs Respond - In addition to all the usual data points software collects, the EULA specifically mentions the collection of government-issued ID data, social media data, and more. These collection points weren't all ... mmobomb
- President Sergio Mattarella to Attend the Inaugural Ceremony of the Paris Paralympic Games - We are deeply honored and moved to have the presence of the President of the Republic at the inaugural ceremony of the Paris Paralympic games. President Mattarella once again shows his commitment to ... ilmessaggero
Video Once HumanVideo Once Human