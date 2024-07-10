LITHUANIAN DRONE STARTUP GRANTA AUTONOMY EMERGES FROM STEALTH WITH €1M SEED FUNDING ROUND (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) The company's battlefield-tested surveillance technology is poised to transform how armed forces manage complicated and multi-discipline reconnaissance missions VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
GRANTA AUTONOMY, an innovative STARTUP specializing in fully autonomous UAVs for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, today announced the successful completion of its € 1 million SEED FUNDING ROUND. ScaleWolf VC, the leading LITHUANIAN dual-use tech VC Fund and Accelerator, led the ROUND, WITH participation FROM Brolis Defence and HFL holdings. The new capital will enable GRANTA AUTONOMY to accelerate the development and production of its cutting-edge lightweight surveillance and reconnaissance UAVs, micro gimbals, and digital Datalink software, which its team has personally tested over Ukraine's front lines.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
